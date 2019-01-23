Carrie Underwood welcomes second child with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood said “our hearts are full” after welcoming her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

The country music star gave birth to a son named Jacob Bryan on Monday morning, revealing news of the new arrival on Instagram.

Underwood, 35, shared three pictures with her more than eight million followers – one showing former ice hockey player Fisher cradling Jacob, another of herself embracing the newborn and a third of her eldest son, three-year-old Isaiah, meeting his little brother.

Alongside the images, Underwood wrote: “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Underwood revealed she and Fisher, 38, were expecting another child in August.

She announced the sex of the baby in November while hosting the Country Music Association Awards, two months after revealing she had suffered three miscarriages in the previous two years.

Underwood married Fisher in 2010.

- Press Association