Carrie Underwood suffered three miscarriages while trying for second baby

Pregnant US singer Carrie Underwood has said she suffered three miscarriages while trying to have a second baby.

The American Idol winner, who is already mother to three-year-old Isaiah with hockey player husband Mike Fisher, had all of the miscarriages between 2017 and 2018.

She announced earlier this year that she was expecting her second child.

Underwood told CBS News: “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music and I have a baby.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

The country singer went on: “It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘Ok, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’

“And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out.”

“Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out,” she said.

Carrie Underwood (PA)

“So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Ok, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’”

Underwood, 35, said she turned to prayer when she thought she was experiencing a fourth miscarriage.

She said: “I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid’.

“For the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that.

“That was like a Saturday – and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage.

“And they told me everything was great!”

Underwood announced she was expecting another child in an Instagram video in August, in which she said: “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

- Press Association