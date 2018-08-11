Carrie Underwood shows off baby bump in backstage photo

Carrie Underwood has given fans a first look at her growing baby bump after announcing she is expecting her second child.

The country music star, who will be in London next month to perform at BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, shared a photograph of herself backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, in which she is cradling her stomach.

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

She captioned the photo: “@ opry” and added a string of heart emojis.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are already parents to son Isaiah, three.

She announced she was expecting another child in an Instagram video on Wednesday, in which she said: “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com/ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

The couple celebrated their eighth anniversary on July 11, when Underwood wrote on Instagram: “Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!

Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

“I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together!”

Underwood will be the headline act at the new festival The Long Road, in Leicestershire in September.

- Press Association