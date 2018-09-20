Carrie Underwood: From American Idol to country music giant

Carrie Underwood was catapulted to fame as the winner of American Idol and went on to become the biggest selling artist from the show.

Since her victory in 2005, she has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and is one of the most successful country music artists ever, garnering comparisons with Dolly Parton.

Her debut album, Some Hearts, boasted two huge hits in Jesus, Take the Wheel and Before He Cheats and won her three Grammys.

Underwood has so far followed it up with five further studio albums.

Like Parton, she has achieved success beyond the country music genre and Rolling Stone magazine called her “the female vocalist of her generation of any genre”.

In a recent interview, she said: “I hate being put in a box.”

She married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010 and the couple have a three-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood is expecting the couple’s second child. In an interview this month, she revealed she had suffered three miscarriages while trying for another baby.

The American Idol winner had all of the miscarriages between 2017 and 2018.

Underwood, 35, said she turned to prayer when she thought she was experiencing a fourth miscarriage.

- Press Association