Carrie Underwood expecting second child

US singer Carrie Underwood has said her family is adding “another fish to our pond”.

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child.

She says they are “absolutely over the moon”.

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa, Canada, and Nashville, Tennessee, have a three-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood’s next album, Cry Pretty, is due out on September 14. A tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale on August 17.

The seven-time Grammy winner will join Brad Paisley as co-host of the Country Music Association Awards on November 14. It will be their 11th time together.

