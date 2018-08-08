Carrie Underwood expecting second child

US singer Carrie Underwood has said her family is adding “another fish to our pond”.

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child.

She says they are “absolutely over the moon”.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com/ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa, Canada, and Nashville, Tennessee, have a three-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood’s next album, Cry Pretty, is due out on September 14. A tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale on August 17.

The seven-time Grammy winner will join Brad Paisley as co-host of the Country Music Association Awards on November 14. It will be their 11th time together.

- Press Association