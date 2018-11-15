Carrie Underwood cradles growing baby bump at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood cradled her growing baby bump at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and later hinted she was expecting a boy.

The US country music singer was on co-hosting duties at the awards show for the 11th year in a row alongside Brad Paisley in Nashville, Tennessee.

Underwood, 35, is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher and the couple walked the red carpet together on Wednesday. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Underwood showed off her bump while wearing a sparkling Uel Camilo gown with a pink and lavender flower pattern.

During the awards show, Underwood, who already has a three-year-old son, Isaiah, gave fans a hint as to what she was expecting this time around.

On stage, Paisley pressed her for details before listing potential boy or girl names. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher posed together at the CMA Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He said: “Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint? Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?”

Underwood replied: “Oh, my gosh, Willie, it’s a Willie!”

Underwood, who has suffered three miscarriages, revealed she was pregnant in August via a video posted to Instagram.

She found fame after appearing on American Idol in 2005 and has since sold over 65 million records around the world.

Underwood, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September, married former NHL player Fisher in 2010.

- Press Association