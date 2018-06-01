Caroline Flack wants Danny Dyer for Love Island spin-off Aftersun

Caroline Flack has said she wants EastEnders’ actor Danny Dyer to make an appearance on Love Island spin-off show Aftersun.

Flack will once again front the main ITV2 reality TV series when it returns on Monday.

Dyer’s daughter, Dani, was revealed as one of the contestants who will be entering the villa as one of this year’s crop of hopefuls wanting to find true love.

Caroline Flack will host Love Island again this year (©ITV Plc).

Dani, 21, reportedly told the Daily Mirror that her famous father had given his “blessing” for her to have sex on television, but added that she would not be doing that.

Flack told ITV’s Lorraine: “I don’t know. You get carried away sometimes don’t you, when you fall in love? Especially when you’re on holiday, in the moment, with the sun…”

Literally can’t thank you all enough for your support so far for Dani wish she could see 💗 We have 4 days to go so make the most of your social lives while you can 😆 ❤️🏝🔥💃🏼☀️ @loveisland @itv2 #4daystogo #loveisland A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on May 31, 2018 at 2:14am PDT

She added: “I mean, I can’t confirm or deny that she will. You don’t know what’s going to happen once you hit the villa. It’s up to her really, isn’t it? It’s her decision.”

“I can’t wait to get Danny Dyer on (spin-off) Aftersun,” she added later.

A major difference in this year’s series is the ban on smoking in the luxurious villa, which Flack said was a decision she was pleased with.

Sunnies birthday party! Thankyou so much @bakedbyshannon for this birthday cake you are amazing😍 #strangerthings A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

Flack said: “The only rule change we’ve got is the fact that there’s no smoking in the villa. If they want to smoke they’ll have to come outside on their own to an area.

“We don’t want to make it like a social thing, because they all gather together and then you start smoking, we don’t want that on TV anyway, it’s not nice. So there’s no smoking in the villa.”

Earlier this year campaigners said last summer’s series of the ITV programme was one of the worst offenders when it came to exposing young people to smoking on screen.

He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Flack, 38, who announced her engagement to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady in April, said she did not feel “smug” about having found love herself.

She said: “I feel exactly the same really. I definitely don’t (feel smug). I feel exactly the same, I just feel the same but different, I suppose, I don’t know.

“It does feel nice, but I still don’t think I’m qualified to give any advice, not from me! I can just be someone they can talk to.”

Last year’s series was won by Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, who announced their split earlier this year.

Runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still together.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday June 4 at 9pm.

- Press Association