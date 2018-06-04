Caroline Flack: I might get married in Love Island villa

Caroline Flack has joked that she and fiance Andrew Brady may tie the knot in the Love Island villa.

The presenter, who hosts the ITV2 reality show, got engaged to the former Apprentice candidate in April.

Discussing the couple’s wedding plans, Flack told OK! magazine: “We haven’t decided anything. I don’t know how to organise a wedding.

“I was hoping I’d get engaged and someone would call me up and say, ‘I hear you’re getting married, do you want me to organise it for you?’ But no one has!

“I might get married in the villa…”

Flack and Brady got engaged after just three months together, but the star said in most of her relationships she has “known instantly” about the other person.

“It’s about a connection and if it’s there, then you know,” she told the magazine.

#chooselove ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

The couple announced their engagement in April, with Flack writing on Instagram: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes.”

