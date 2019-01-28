Cardi B to headline Longitude on Sunday
28/01/2019 - 12:27:00Back to Music Showbiz Home
Cardi B has been confirmed to headline Longitude this summer.
The rapper was due to play the Dublin festival last year but pulled out because she was pregnant.
Joining Cardi as a co-headliner will be Future who had already been announced for the Sunday night slot.
She will now join acts including Chance The Rapper and A$AP Rocky who will headline the other days at Marlay Park.
Today, the festival announced a number of new acts for the 2019 line-up.
Anne-Marie, Vince Staples, AJ Tracey and Joey Purp are among the other acts announced.
Join the conversation - comment here