Cardi B thanks fans for support after birth of baby Kulture

Rapper Cardi B has thanked fans for their support after welcoming her first child.

The star, 25, gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10 and said she is now throwing herself into “the mommy job”.

Sharing a spoof video of impressionists mimicking herself and her husband, the Migos rapper Offset, as new parents, she wrote on Instagram: “Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated.

“Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me.

“It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention.

“I love you guys . Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support. I love you guys !! I’ll try to post more often.”

She also wrote on Twitter: “When parents say “if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP !” I feel that.”

She announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram on July 11 with a photograph of herself heavily pregnant and surrounded by flowers.

It was captioned: “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18.”

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child but the fourth for Offset, who is father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

- Press Association