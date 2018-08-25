Cardi B teases Selena Gomez collaboration with sweet nod to Kulture

Cardi B teased her upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez and included a sweet nod to her newborn daughter.

The New York rapper will feature on a DJ Snake track with Gomez as well as Puerto Rican singer Ozuna.

On Friday, Cardi B revealed she was on her way to film the video for the as-yet-unnamed song and shared a picture with her 31 million Instagram followers showing four directors’ chairs embroidered with the name of each artist.

Alongside the full-size seats was a mini one with the name Kulture written on the back.

Kulture was born in July and is 25-year-old Cardi B’s first child with her Migos rapper husband Offset, 26.

The picture was captioned: “Soon come ?? ON SET !”

Cardi B teased fans during the opening of the MTV Video Music Awards in New York (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fans are yet to be given a glimpse of Kulture, though Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has teased supporters with pictures showing the top of the baby’s head.

While introducing the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Monday – where she won the Best New Artist and Best Collaboration prizes – Cardi B appeared on stage cradling an object in a towel.

It was later revealed to be a Moonman, the statue handed to VMA winners.

- Press Association