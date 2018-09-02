Cardi B teases fans with another peek at baby girl
Cardi B has given fans another glimpse at her baby girl – but only her hands.
The rapper and her husband Offset welcomed daughter Kulture in July, but have kept her under wraps – only sharing snaps of the top of her head.
But Cardi B’s latest Instagram snap shows both of the infant’s hands.
“I needed a girl like you,” the star captioned the sweet shot.
While introducing the MTV Video Music Awards in New York last month, the rapper teased fans by appearing on stage cradling an object in a towel.
However, it was later revealed to be a Moonman, the statue handed to VMA winners.
- Press Association
