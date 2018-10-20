Cardi B shows off toned stomach as she asks fans for advice over ‘black line’

Cardi B has shown off her toned stomach just months after welcoming her first child.

The rapper also asked fans how to get rid of the dark line on her stomach, left after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

The US star, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, shared a photograph on Instagram in which she is wearing a black tracksuit and sports bra, displaying her flat stomach.

She captioned it: “Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch.”

In the picture a dark line can be seen running vertically over her belly button.

Fans replied to her saying the line fades away on its own over time.

The musician announced the birth of her child with rapper husband Offset on July 11, when she posted a nude photograph that showed her heavily pregnant and surrounded by flowers.

She revealed that the little girl was born on July 10.

She has since spoken openly about how her life has changed since having a child but told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: “I am enjoying it. It’s the best.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life. I love you.’”- Press Association