Cardi B shows off her baby bump during performance at Latin Music Awards
Cardi B showed off her baby bump during a live performance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas.
The 25-year-old star is expecting a child with her Migos rapper fiance Offset and earlier this week cancelled a string of live performances because of her pregnancy.
But it did not stop her wowing the audience at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre on Thursday with a rendition of La Modelo with singer Ozuna.
El escenario de los #Billboards2018 está ON FIRE con la presentación de @Ozuna_Pr @iamcardib 🔥🔥🔥 ¿Te gustó? pic.twitter.com/hc5pyvlsQM— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) April 27, 2018
The awards honour the best of Latin music and chart-topping hit Despacito swept the board, winning six trophies – including Latin pop song of the year.
The track, featuring Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, also scooped hot Latin song of the year; hot Latin song of the year, vocal event; airplay song of the year; digital song of the year; and streaming song of the year.
Elsewhere, Ozuna picked up the coveted artist of the year award, while superstar Shakira also had a successful night, picking up five awards including Latin pop artist of the year.
Bieber went home with seven awards, including crossover artist of the year.
After the show had finished, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, posted a video to Instagram thanking fans.
Seated alongside Offset, she said: “I hope you guys enjoyed the performance.”
Cardi B confirmed she was pregnant during a performance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month and on Wednesday told fans she was cancelling a string of live shows because “shorty keep growing”.
