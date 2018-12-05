Cardi B says she and Offset are not together any more

Singer Cardi B has revealed she and her husband, rapper Offset, are no longer an item.

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in September 2017, but only made the news public in June this year.

In July, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, gave birth to their daughter, Kulture.

In a video message on Instagram, the 26-year-old rapper said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now… and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lotta love for each other.

“But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together any more, I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

Alongside the video shared with her more than 36 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “There you go… peace and love”.

