Cardi B leads way at MTV Video Music Awards with 10 nominations

New mother Cardi B leads the way in nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards ahead of The Carters.

Cardi B, who gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10, is up for 10 awards, including video, song and artist of the year.

Husband and wife Jay-Z and Beyonce, who are nominated as The Carters, follow on eight, including nominations for best collaboration and best hip hop for their recent single Apeshit.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Drake, Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are up for eight awards at the MTV VMAs (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

The late Swedish DJ Avicii, who died at the age of 28 in Oman in April, is also nominated.

His Lonely Together collaboration with Rita Ora is up for best dance.

Ariana Grande has five nominations, including video of the year, artist of the year and best pop.

British star Ed Sheeran’s Perfect is up for song of the year, one of his four nominations.

All award categories are gender neutral.

Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom, said: “It has already been a monumental year in music, and this year’s VMAs will take things to a whole new level.

“The extraordinary group of nominees have amazed us with their talent and inspired us with their creativity – and when you get them together for one night, anything is possible.”

The VMAs take place in New York City on August 20.

