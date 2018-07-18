Cardi B has not hired a nanny because she wants to ‘learn how to be a mom’

Cardi B has revealed she has not employed a nanny for her newborn daughter because she wants to “learn how to be a mom”.

The hip-hop star gave birth to Kulture Kiari on July 10, her first child with Migos rapper husband Offset.

The 25-year-old previously told how she was throwing herself into the “mommy job” and has now said she has not hired a nanny.

I love my parents and my sister 💗It makes me emotional to know how much they love me!Nothing in this world to repay all the love and help and support they give me🌺🌺🌺💐💐💖💖 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

In a video shared with her 28 million Instagram followers, Cardi B thanked her parents and sister for helping raise Kulture, adding: “I have not gotten a nanny yet, I want to learn how to be a mom and enjoy every single second of it since I am going back to work. So no, I do not have that extra, extra hand.”

She added: “It’s new to me.”

In the video, Cardi B trained the camera on a small ballerina monkey that she moved around as she spoke. Pink toys could be seen in the background.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

On Monday, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was celebrating after receiving 10 nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards, more than any other artist.

She is up for prizes including video, song and artist of the year.

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child but the fourth for 26-year-old Offset, who is father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

They married in a secret ceremony in September last year.

- Press Association