Cardi B defends Offset against online backlash after he crashes her LA show

Cardi B has urged people not to “bash” her estranged partner Offset after he crashed her show in Los Angeles.

The Migos rapper came onto the stage at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday with a sign made of roses saying “Take Me Back Cardi”.

Cardi, 26 and also a rapper, announced they had separated in an Instagram video earlier this month amid rumours of his infidelity.

The Bodak Yellow rapper posted a video on Instagram in which she said: “I know I see a lot of people bashing me because I’m defending my baby’s father, they think I’m gonna get back together with him. I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him, I just don’t like that bashing online thing.

“You just saw Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day.

“I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day, that’s a nasty feeling and I wouldn’t want that.”

Offset and Cardi married in secret in September 2017 and have a child together, five-month-old Kulture.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, tweeted to say that his gesture was just him “trying”.

He said: “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

Offset is part of successful US hip hop trio Migos, alongside Takeoff and Quavo.

Bronx-born Cardi first found fame on reality television show Love & Hip Hop before releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy earlier this year.

