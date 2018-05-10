Cardi B confirms she is expecting a daughter with rapper fiance Offset
Cardi B has confirmed she is expecting a baby girl.
The 25-year-old hip hop star is engaged to Migos rapper Offset and the pair are set to become parents for the first time.
Cardi B appeared on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and spoke about her pregnancy, marriage and money.
When asked what she is expecting, Cardi B replied: “I am having a girl.”
Cardi B then revealed the couple had picked out a name for their daughter – but Offset chose it.
She said: “I didn’t pick the name so, if you interview my dude, he’ll tell you (what the name is).”
Cardi B and 26-year-old Offset are one of rap’s most high-profile couples, having met at an industry party in New York before becoming engaged in October 2017.
She said the pair have “more than a relationship” and that they are “planning to build a really big future”.
The Bodak Yellow performer also revealed she does not plan to walk down the aisle just yet – because she wants to be able to drink at her wedding.
Cardi B and Offset “clock” each other, she told the radio show, pointing out the expensive purchases the other one makes – such as the diamond chains both often flaunt.
Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, released the critically acclaimed album Invasion Of Privacy in April.
