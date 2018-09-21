Cardi B celebrates first wedding anniversary with picture of secret ceremony

Cardi B celebrated her first wedding anniversary by sharing a picture of the secret ceremony.

The star married Migos rapper Offset last September but the couple did not make the news public until June.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture, a month later.

On Thursday, Cardi B shared a picture with her 33 million Instagram followers showing her wearing a white tracksuit and holding hands with Offset.

It was captioned: “TBT …September 20th.”

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, began dating in early 2017.

Explaining her decision not to tell people she was married, she said on Twitter: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.

“I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!”

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has enjoyed a successful year, winning the best new artist prize at the MTV Video Music Awards following the release of her critically-acclaimed album Invasion Of Privacy in April.

- Press Association