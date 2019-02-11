Cardi B becomes first solo female to win best rap album at Grammys

Cardi B became the first solo female artist to win best rap album at the Grammys after being honoured for her debut effort Invasion Of Privacy.

The Bronx-born hip-hop star was visibly emotional after her name was read out ahead of genre heavyweights Pusha T, Travis Scott and the late Mac Miller.

Accompanied to the stage by her husband, Migos rapper Offset, Cardi B thanked the couple’s daughter, Kulture, who was born in July last year. Cardi B performs her hit Money at the Grammy Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

She said: “I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete, like three songs that I was for sure having.

“And then you know, you know how it was, we was like, we have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

In a typically colourful aside, Cardi B admitted she was nervous and joked: “The nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed.”

The 26-year-old became the first female solo artist to win the best rap album Grammy since its inception in 1996, though Lauryn Hill won it as part of hip-hop group Fugees, alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel in 1997. Cardi B was joined on stage by husband Offset at the Grammys (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Cardi B was also nominated for the big prize of the night, album of the year, but lost out to country music star Kacey Musgraves, who won for Golden Hour.

Invasion Of Privacy, containing hit singles Bodak Yellow, Be Careful and I Like It, was released in April last year to universal acclaim.

Her Grammy win caps a remarkable 18 months for Cardi B, who was previously best known for appearing on reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

😱 woah @iamcardib won!



Super happy to see a female rapper win a Grammy, you dominated 2018 girl 💪



& @JWhiteDidIT congratulations to you too! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 11, 2019

Cardi B’s fellow female rappers congratulated her on her win. Iggy Azalea tweeted: “Super happy to see a female rapper win a Grammy, you dominated 2018 girl.”

Thank U Jesus!!!! Look at God 🙌🏽 Congratulations boo @iamcardib you deserve it!! So happy for you ❤️ #GRAMMYs — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 11, 2019

Lil Kim said: “Thank U Jesus!!!! Look at God Congratulations boo @iamcardib you deserve it!! So happy for you.”

- Press Association