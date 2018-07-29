Camp Bestival cancelled due to severe weather, organisers say

Camp Bestival has been forced to cancel the last day of the festival after safety teams advised them to do so due to severe weather conditions.

A message posted on the official website from organisers said they were “utterly devastated and heartbroken to say that we have been advised by our safety teams that we can not re-open arenas again today due to the severe weather and the forecasting of continual high winds and rain today”.

Update from Camp Bestival. pic.twitter.com/cWl3tyXqQH — Camp Bestival (@CampBestival) July 29, 2018

The family festival, which has been held at Dorset’s Lulworth Castle, is the sister festival to music festival Bestival, which takes place on the first weekend in August.

Organisers said the last three days had been the “best in Camp Bestival’s history” and it had been “our greatest ever show with all our favourite performers, shows, stages and artists which we have thoroughly enjoyed sharing with you all”.

“You are by far the best festival audience and we love you dearly. This has been such a tough decision, but the safety of all you guys, the families, kids, and our working staff has to be of paramount importance”.

They said the campsites would remain open for the night in the event people wanted to say overnight.

The statement ended saying: “Thank you so much for coming and please get home safely. Lots of love Robby, Josie and all the Camp Bestival family”.

Looking forward to playing @CampBestival tonight... Look who I just bumped into! The wonderful Mary Berry! For those of you at #CampBestival, I'll see you on the #CastleStage tonight at 10pm! - Rick x pic.twitter.com/hfu1toEVyM — Rick Astley (@rickastley) July 27, 2018

On Friday night, pop star Rick Astley was joined by former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry on stage as she turned drummer during his performance.

Simple Minds were due to perform as Sunday night’s headline music act.

Very sorry to announce that @CampBestival has been cancelled today due to weather, so #SimpleMinds will not perform... more info below from the organisers... https://t.co/xezfzNCQvd — Simple Minds (@simplemindscom) July 29, 2018

They commented on the post from Camp Bestival’s official Twitter account writing: “Very sorry to announce that @CampBestival has been cancelled today due to weather, so #SimpleMinds will not perform… more info below from the organisers…”.

Organisers said a ticket refunds policy would be issued as “as quickly as possible”.

