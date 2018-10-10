Camila Cabello unveils new video a day after her big win at AMAs

Camila Cabello has unveiled her new music video a day after winning four gongs at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The singer – formerly part of girl group Fifth Harmony – clinched gongs for new artist of the year, collaboration of the year, favourite music video and favourite song – pop/rock at the ceremony.

Hours after winning, she released the video for the new version of her song Consequences (orchestral), which was directed by David Meyers, the man behind her Havana video.

The new video features Dylan Sprouse and sees Cabello, 21, reflecting on a lost relationship.

The star performed the track at the awards show. - Press Association