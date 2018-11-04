Camila Cabello is big winner at MTV Europe Music Awards

Camila Cabello emerged as the big winner at a stunning MTV Europe Music Awards, where she was honoured with four awards.

The Cuban-American singer, 21, was the star of the show in Bilbao, Spain, where she thanked her fans in Spanish.

The awards show featured performances from Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Alessia Cara, Halsey, Jason Derulo, and host Hailee Steinfeld.

Minaj descended from ceiling in a giant, black veiled cage amid fireworks and toned dancers to start the vibrant awards show. Nicki Minaj (PA)

Duo Jack & Jack we’re also suspended from the roof in a glittering show.

Veteran singer Jackson received a Global Icon award, and was greeted with deafening cheers from the Bilbao crowd.

The audience were enraptured by Cabello, who spoke to them in Spanish on accepting her clutch of awards, and signed off each address with “gracias”, which was greeted with acclaim from the crowd.

She presented Jackson’s award alongside Derulo.

Jackson made a plea for “justice” for women who have had their voices silenced. Janet Jackson (PA)

Cabello was loud in her appreciation of a successful year for the rising stars.

She said: “This has just been such an amazing year. Last year I performed in the EMAs and I was peeing myself.

“I love my fans so much. I know what it’s like to be a fan. I know how special that bond is. I love you. I see you.”

“I feel so lucky to even be here,” she went on.

“Shout out to my wife Ariana, who was also nominated [for Best Video]. Thank you to Young Thug for being on the record. I love you guys. Gracias.”

Dua Lipa, Minaj, and Panic! At The Disco also walked away with gongs.

Panic! At The Disco lead singer Brendon Urie was not so gracious in accepting his award, saying: “This is going in my bathroom.”- Press Association