Calling all tall Irish girls! Netflix is looking for you

Surviving secondary school is tough enough, but try doing it as a six-foot-tall girl who can’t go a day without feeling like an outcast, always being asked, “How’s the weather up there?”

Growing up is all about figuring out who you are, and the 2019 Netflix original live-action comedy film Tall Girl captures that rite of passage by following a 16-year-old who must embrace what makes her different and be proud to stand out, not fit in.

Netflix announced today that the producers of the film are currently in search of tall girls from all over the world to audition for the part of the female lead: 16 year old Jodi, who - at more than six feet tall - has to go above and beyond to survive high school while struggling with the constant label of being her school’s tall girl.

Auditions are open to girls on a worldwide basis who are 5’10” or taller and between the ages of 13 and 21 years old.

“At Netflix we are committed to being a platform where tweens can find movies that inspire and empower them. One of the many reasons we’re excited to make Tall Girl is the refreshing way it speaks to this audience with humour and heart about embracing what makes them different and special using height as a framing device,” added Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix.

We look forward to canvassing the world for our very own Tall Female Lead who can draw on her unique experience to authentically depict the challenges and the lessons wrapped up in this tricky stage of life

Irish girls who want to audition can visit www.tallgirlcasting.com and submit between November 5, 2018 and November 21, 2018. Tall Girl will begin shooting in January of 2019.