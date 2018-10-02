Calling all talented performers - Ireland's Got Talent applications are closing soon

The successful talent show, Ireland’s Got Talent, is back and there are just days left to apply for the brand new series.

Producers are looking for talented variety acts the country has to offer from singers, performers and even animal acts to the very best of the weird and wonderful.

Series one showcased some fantastic and diverse talent, with a huge variety of acts, including singers, dancers, comedians and a singing parrots, yes, a singing parrot.

The weirder the act, the more wonderful the application so get that pen to paper and apply before this weekend.

If you think you have got what it takes to make it to the Ireland’s Got Talent stage, now is your chance for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Ireland’s Got Talent judge Michelle Visage said:

"This is the final week for your chance to apply for Ireland’s Got Talent season 2 and I really want to see what I have never seen before.

Calling all strange and unusual acts, show Ireland what you're made of. Think outside the box and let that Freak Flag fly.

Jason Byrne said:

"Ireland's Got Talent is brilliant because people wondered if Ireland had enough talent, and yes it does.

Everyone, in every household, can do something in Ireland. Show us what you've been hiding from the world.

The acts from the last series have had worldwide exposure since the show ended.

81-year-old Evelyn Williams is now the most watched Ireland’s Got Talent audition with over 25 million views to date, dancer Zacc Milne has been championed by a variety of celebrities including RuPaul and is currently in talks with a variety of UK and American production companies and The Deaftones were invited to perform for the Pope at Croke Park with Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter.

Last year’s winners, Cork dance troupe RDC vowed the nation and walked away with €50,000 and their very own TV special which will air on Virgin Media Television later this year.

Applications for the brand new series of Ireland’s Got Talent close on Sunday, October 7.

Apply now here.

- Digital Desk