Call The Midwife starts filming eighth series

Back to Showbiz Home

Filming on the eighth series of Call The Midwife is under way.

A picture posted on the show’s official Twitter page shows cast member Jenny Agutter back in the habit, with a clapperboard reading “Slate 1, Take 1” in her hands.

“It’s happening!!! Series 8 of #callthemidwife has just started filming!!” the message says.

The BBC drama’s seventh run ended in March with a tear-jerking instalment that saw the midwives of Nonnatus House still reeling from the death of Barbara.

As it wrapped, many viewers posted messages on social media saying they were wondering how to cope without their fix every week.


KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Midwife, UK, Call The Midwife, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz