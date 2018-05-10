Caitriona Balfe shares news on Outlander seasons five and six

Irish actress and star of the popular Outlander series Caitriona Balfe confirmed that two further seasons of the show have been picked up by the Starz network.

The fourth season of the historical time-travel show will premiere in November 2018, and Starz has renewed the series for a fifth and sixth season.

Dublin-born Balfe, who has won numerous awards for her role as Claire Fraser, shared the good news on her Instagram account.

"So thrilled to announce that we have been picked up for not one but two more seasons," she wrote.

This series has been such a dream come true and to know that we will get to continue to tell the story of these characters that we love so much makes me so bloody happy.

"I want to congratulate everyone who works so hard on the show day in, day out..... and now year in, year out!"

Balfe found international fame with the hit series and picked up an Ifta award for 'Best Actress' for the role in February.