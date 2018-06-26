Bucks Fizz star fears for her voice after being diagnosed with mouth cancer

Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston has told of her devastation after being diagnosed with mouth cancer which doctors fear could stop her performing.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, the 57-year-old, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, revealed she will undergo an operation to remove a portion of her tongue.

Doctors have warned Aston the surgery could mean she never performs again and if more cancer is found, even more of her tongue could be removed and she may also be unable to speak.

(From left to right) Former Bucks Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Aston, who lives in Kent with her musician husband Dave Colquhoun and her 15-year-old daughter Josie, said she wants to stay strong for her family and her bandmates.

She told the newspaper: “I think if they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking, will be very slim.

“I have a young daughter, I want to see her grow up, I want to see her get married and see her grandchildren.

“The first thing I said (after the diagnosis) is, ‘I want to be here for her.’ After they told me, I got on the train and bawled my eyes out.”

Bucks Fizz, from left: Mike Nolan, Jay Aston, Bobby Gee and Cheryl Baker (PA Archive)

Aston has been touring Britain and performing gigs with her original bandmates Mike Nolan, 63, and 64-year-old Cheryl Baker.

She is determined to keep performing and before undergoing a biopsy on her tongue, Aston recorded vocals so she could mime over them at gigs.

And despite her diagnosis coming under two weeks ago, she took to the stage on Thursday and mimed following a meeting with her surgeon.

Aston added: “The thought of rejoining the band is now keeping me going. Being on stage with them is my happy place. Whatever you go through, it doesn’t matter when you are on stage.”

Four years after Bucks Fizz won Eurovision with Making Your Mind Up, Aston left the band in 1985.

The band decided to re-form in 2004 but Nolan, Aston and Baker became involved in a legal battle with their former bandmate Bobby G.

His wife, Heidi Manton, joined the group following Aston’s departure and had trademarked the name Bucks Fizz.

Eventually, the trio performed under the name The Fizz and are currently working on an album deal.

- Press Association