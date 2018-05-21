BTS performed their new single Fake Love at the Billboards and fans went crazy

BTS performed their new single, Fake Love, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas – and fans went crazy.

The seven-member K-pop group was greeted on stage by screams so loud that host of the night Kelly Clarkson had to don a pair of pink earmuffs.

The noise continued as BTS – consisting of V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope – performed Fake Love, a song off their new album, Love Yourself: Tear.

American synth-pop band Ariana And The Rose were clearly impressed by what they saw and tweeted: “It’s so nice that all these other artists came to the @BTS_twt concert.”

It’s so nice that all these other artists came to the @BTS_twt concert. #bbmas — Ariana and the Rose (@arianatherose) May 21, 2018

Referencing the moment Jungkook of BTS pulled up his top, one fan wrote: “When the guy from BTS lifted his shirt up… I felt that.”

when the guy from BTS lifted his shirt up... i felt that — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) May 21, 2018

As the noise reached deafening levels, one fan tweeted: “Omg. The f****** roof is about to come off the building for this BTS performance.”

Omg. The f*cking roof is about to come off the building for this BTS performance. #BBMAs — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 21, 2018

BTS’ single, Fake Love, is also the name of a song by Drake.

One Twitter user believes the Canadian rapper has competition and tweeted: “Yo Drake, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish your new album, but BTS has the best “Fake Love” song of all time. One of the best songs about Fake Love of all time!”

Yo Drake, I'm really happy for you, I'll let you finish your new album, but BTS has the best "Fake Love" song of all time. One of the best songs about Fake Love of all time! #BBMAs — Louie G (@Louiegeezy) May 21, 2018

And the band clearly made an impression on one fan, who commented: “I didn’t know who BTS was. But I know now #ImmaFan #issaBop.”

I didn’t know who BTS was. But I know now😏 #ImmaFan #issaBop — Christiana Danielle (@ChristianaD) May 21, 2018

And it wasn’t just the fans at home impressed by BTS. The group managed to grab a picture with Taylor Swift, who told them: “So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!”

💗💗💗BTS 💗💗💗 So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!! A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 20, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

Before performing, BTS won the award for fan-voted Top Social Artist, which they also won last year.

- Press Association