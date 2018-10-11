BTS named ‘next generation leaders’ by Time magazine

K-pop superstars BTS have been named as “next generation leaders” by Time magazine.

The seven-piece boyband have become one of the biggest musical acts in the world and last month gave a historic speech to the United Nations in New York.

Now they have been recognised by Time, alongside others including French World Cup-winning footballer Kylian Mbappe, Ariana Grande and British model Adwoa Aboah.

Naming BTS “young trailblazers who are reshaping music”, Time said their worldwide success, despite their songs being in Korean, are proof that music does not have to be in English to succeed.

On their global success, BTS told the magazine: “We started to tell the stories that people wanted to hear and were ready to hear.”

BTS have become one of the most popular acts in music since first performing in 2013.

In August, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

Previous honourees on Time’s next generation leaders list include Dua Lipa, John Boyega and Simone Biles.- Press Association