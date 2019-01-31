Bryan Cranston returns to television in new series

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will return to television in new legal thriller Your Honour.

US network Showtime has announced that the actor will return to the small screen in the New Orleans-set tale of a judge evading justice.

The series, from Bafta-winning writer Peter Moffat, will see Cranston star as a conflicted father whose son has been involved in a hit-and-run.

Your Honour has been described as following “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices”.

.@BryanCranston will star in upcoming #Showtime limited series #YourHonor, which follows a high-stakes game of lies and deceit. The legal thriller is exec. produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King, and written and exec. produced by BAFTA winner Peter Moffat. pic.twitter.com/HWNuGi7hsN — Showtime (@Showtime) January 31, 2019

Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of entertainment, Told Entertainment Weekly: “We are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead.”

Cranston received multiple awards and critical acclaim for his portrayal of family man Walter White, who entered the illicit business of crystal meth production in Breaking Bad.

- Press Association