Bruno Tonioli teaches Gary Lineker to dance in hilarious throwback snap

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has shared a hilarious throwback snap of him teaching Gary Lineker to dance ahead of the launch of the new series of the show.

In the snap the two men both have their arms extended and are gracefully arching their backs.

In the caption Tonioli compared teaching Lineker to a scene from Dirty Dancing.

He wrote: “With the new @bbcstrictly about to start I was going through old photos on my phone just remembering all the fun I have had being part of it and then I found this!

“Me teaching @garylineker to dance…. almost like a scene out of dirty dancing….”

While Lineker has never appeared on the BBC’s flagship entertainment show, Tonioli did coach the sports presenter for a campaign for Walkers crisps in 2010.

In the advert Lineker performs an energetic dance routine to The Weather Girls’ hit song It’s Raining Men.

- Press Association