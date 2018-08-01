Brooklyn Nine-Nine star airs concerns over Kim Kardashian West weight comments

Actresses Stephanie Beatriz and Emmy Rossum have expressed concern over Kim Kardashian West’s joy at being told she was looking “so skinny”.

Kardashian West came under fire for her positive reaction to being told she looked like she had lost weight by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in a series of Instagram stories.

In one of the clips Jenner tells Kardashian West: “I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny.”

Kardashian West responds, gleefully: “What? Oh my god, thank you!”

In another clip, as her other sister comments on how thin parts of her body are, she replies that she is “not that skinny” as she is only “down to 119 pounds”, which is eight and a half stone, or 54kg.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Beatriz took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing in a story post: “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn.”

She added: “There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.

“Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. It SUCKED.”

She told her followers to “try not to hurt yourself over it” and that she has been “texting friends for support”.

Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz in the US sitcom, also shared a post on Instagram that read: “How much did Florence Nightingale weigh when she founded modern nursing? How much did Rosa Parks weigh when she took a seat on that bus? How much did Malala Yousafzai weigh when she started writing about the lives of girls in Pakistan living under Taliban rule?

“You don’t know? That’s the right answer! Because it doesn’t matter.”

TV presenter Jameela Jamil had made the original post, introducing it with the words: “Dear the Kardashians. And every girl who looks to them for a reference of how to value themselves.”

Shameless star Rossum responded on her own Instagram stories, agreeing with Beatriz.

She wrote: “The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked.

“I had lost 10 pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… it totally messed with my head.”

Rossum advised her followers to “practice some self-care and reboot” if they were having a difficult time with their body image.

