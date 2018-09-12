Brooklyn Beckham shows off new tattoo similar to father David’s ink
Brooklyn Beckham showed off a new tattoo similar to his father’s inking.
The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria shared a picture of his new ink with his 11.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.
Brooklyn, the couple’s oldest child, has a group of cherubs with flowers in their hands on his chest.
In the caption he revealed it had been done by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, adding: “Bloody love it mate”.
Brooklyn’s former England international footballer father is known for his heavily tattooed body and boasts a similar cherub inking on his chest.
Beckham has Jesus Christ being helped up by two of the winged beings.
Brooklyn, a photographer, has a string of other tattoos. On his stomach he has another cherub while over his heart he has the words ‘mama’s boy’.
He also has ‘Mum’ written in a heart at the top of his left arm and ‘Made in England’ written on his foot.
- Press Association
