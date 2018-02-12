Brooklyn Beckham gets tattoo to honour mum Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham has paid tribute to his mother Victoria with a new tattoo.
The 18-year-old has had a rose-covered heart inked on his upper arm.
The heart is emblazoned with the word “Mum”.
Brooklyn posted a picture of his new inking on Instagram, thanking the artist who created it.
“Cheers to this man x another amazing one,” he said.
Brooklyn has other etchings on his body.
They include a camera, presumably a nod to his interest in photography, and the image of a Native American which is tattooed onto the teenager’s right forearm.
The tattoo is similar to one his father David has on his left arm.
