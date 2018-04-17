Broadcaster Mairead Ronan expecting baby number three

Presenter Mairead Ronan is expecting her third child.

The star shared the news on Instagram, saying she "couldn't really hide it anymore".

She is due in late summer.

Ronan also shared the news in an interview with Irish Country Magazine.

The new arrival will be joining her son, Dara, aged 11 and daughter Eliza, who was born in September 2016.

The star married Louis Ronan in Clerihan, Tipperary in 2015.

She left Today FM last year after spending 15 years with the station to focus on her TV career and her blow-drying brush business, Faro.