British talent celebrated at Golden Globes as Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw win

British talent got off to a sparkling start at the Golden Globes after Richard Madden was honoured for his role in Bodyguard.

The Scottish actor paid tribute to cast and crew including co-star Keeley Hawes and writer Jed Mercurio as he was awarded the best actor in a TV drama gong.

“I didn’t see this coming at all, I wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for the amazing cast and crew who worked really hard and thank you to Keeley Hawes, who is the best actress I could ever work with, who is amazing and generous,” Madden said.

He also had a few words for his parents: “Mum and dad, who flew all the way from Scotland, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

There was also success for Ben Whishaw, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for playing Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal.

The English actor thanked the BBC for continuing to make “idiosyncratic and powerful work”, as well as his co-star Hugh Grant and writer Russell T Davies.

Wishaw dedicated the gong to Norman Scott, praising the fact-based drama’s character for “taking on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find inspiring,” calling him “a true queer hero and an icon”. Ben Whishaw was honoured with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Earlier, Sandra Oh opened the show with an emotional monologue thanking the “faces of change” in the audience.

The Killing Eve star is on hosting duties alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Adam Samberg as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates the best in film and television at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Last year’s Golden Globes were the first in the wake of the #MeToo movement and stars wore black on the red carpet to show their support.

This year, Oh and Samberg promised a more light-hearted affair, though themes of change were still present.

Following a joke-filled monologue, Oh struck a heavier tone and explained why she agreed to host. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from left, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She said: “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage because I wanted to be here to look out and witness this moment of change.

“I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different but in this moment, this moment is real because I see you. I see you all, these faces of change and now so will everyone else.”

Earlier, Oh and Andy Samberg joking they were chosen because “we are the only people left in Hollywood who haven’t got in trouble for saying something offensive”.

Samberg continued, quipping that the “the worst race of people” are the participants of the Hollywood half marathon.

The duo warned the crowd: “You fools are all about to get roasted,” before complimenting stars such as Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan and Amy Adams.

Bodyguard could not make it a double success, however, and was beaten in the TV drama category by The Americans. The BBC’s Killing Eve missed out in the same category. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas on arrival (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Other winners included Michael Douglas, who was recognised for his role in Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in the animated category.

A crop of British stars were nominated at the 76th Gold Globe Awards.

Other homegrown contenders include Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite, Emily Blunt for the title role in Mary Poppins Returns and Claire Foy for her role in astronaut biopic First Man.

A Private War’s Rosamund Pike is up against A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga for best actress, with The Wife’s Glenn Close, Destroyer’s Nicole Kidman and McCarthy also in the running for the award.

On the small screen, Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch will compete against each other for best actor in a limited series, for A Very English Scandal and Patrick Melrose respectively.

Political biopic Vice leads the way in nominations on six, followed closely by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born, all on five.

Presenters include Gary Oldman, Saoirse Ronan and Michael B Jordan.

