British Soap Awards fashion: all the glamour from the red carpet
Soap stars Helen Flanagan and Jacqueline Jossa showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards.
Newly-engaged Flanagan sported a white, full-length dress, while Jossa opted for a floor-scraping, navy dress.
Coronation Street’s Flanagan is pregnant with her and footballer Scott Sinclair’s second baby, while Jossa is expecting her second baby with her ex-Towie star husband Dan Osborne.
Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe opted for a tiered, chiffon dress as she joined a host of other stars at the event in east London.
Soap star Chelsee Healey wore a white, high-necked dress with a plunging neckline.
Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wore a summery, strapless powder blue dress which she covered with a chiffon coat.
White was a popular choice as Fallon’s Corrie co-stars – Catherine Tyldesley and Nicola Thorp – both wore the hue.
A svelte Natalie Cassidy chose a mid-length, printed black dress for the occasion.
Scott Maslen and Dean Gaffney sported stylish looks, with Maslen opting for a white tuxedo jacket and Gaffney married a baby blue jacket with light trousers.
The awards are being hosted by Phillip Schofield and air live on ITV1 from 8pm.
- Press Association
