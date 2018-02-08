British LGBT Award nominees revealed with Ricky Martin to receive accolade

Ricky Martin is to be honoured with an international icon award at this year’s British LGBT Awards.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer is in talks to attend the ceremony as the recipient of the accolade as organisers revealed this year’s nominees include David Beckham, Laverne Cox and Ariana Grande.

Orange Is The New Black star and transgender activist Cox is up for celebrity of the year alongside US singer Demi Lovato and British TV stars Rylan Clark-Neal and Paul O’Grady.

Laverne Cox (Billy Benight/PA)

One Direction star turned solo artist Harry Styles is shortlisted in the straight ally of the year category alongside the likes of Dawn French, James Corden, Ariana Granda and John Bishop.

Moonlight’s Oscar win is up for media moment of the year as is Australia’s referendum to back equal marriage and Doctor Who’s first openly gay character Bill Potts.

Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean and Pink are up for music artist of the year while new editor of British Vogue Edward Enniful and presenter Graham Norton are among those nominated in the broadcaster/journalist category.

Winners of the NatWest British LGBT Awards will be announced at a ceremony at London’s Marriott Grosvenor Square on Friday May 11.

Comedian Alan Carr, who hosted the LGBT Awards last year, said: “It is a fantastic event that does so much to celebrate people in the LGBT community who are making a real difference, as well highlighting the straight allies who give their much-needed support.

“It is always a glitzy and fabulous affair with some very special moments.”