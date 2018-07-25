Brigitte Nielsen says ‘it’s my life’ as she defends having a baby at 54

Brigitte Nielsen has said she understands why people think she is “too old” to have a baby at 54, but highlighted that older fathers never receive the same criticism.

The model and actress welcomed daughter Frida in June – her fifth child, and first with 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi.

Nielsen, now 55, has also revealed she started undergoing IVF treatment 14 years ago in order to fall pregnant.

She told American entertainment magazine People her response to her critics: “Some women think, ‘Oh my God, I’m too old’. Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, ‘How dare she?’

Our precious little Frida, our true love. ❤️ A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

“But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s and they never doubt it?

“Do I understand that (people) are a bit sceptical? Yes, I understand.

“I also totally respect the fact that not everybody likes it and agrees with it, but it is my life.”

Nielsen, who married Dessi in 2006, said: “It (is) his first baby and we are very much in love. We are very happy. We have a solid relationship. We are celebrating, or we have already – 14 years together.”

She said it was “such a long road” to becoming a mother again, and she wants other women to know “everything is possible, but you have to be realistic” when trying to fall pregnant at an advanced age.

The Danish star, who was previously married to Sylvester Stallone, said she started freezing her eggs aged 40 was given a 3-4% chance of conceiving with her own eggs.

“I totally, totally beat the odds,” she said.

happy time ❤️ positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on May 30, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

The star, who has appeared in films including Red Sonja, Rocky IV and Beverly Hills Cop II, said the process can be “lonely”, “because a lot of women don’t talk to each other about it”.

She added: “We should hold hands because there’s nothing wrong with wanting to have a baby whether you’re 20, you’re 30, you’re 40 or, in my case, 50.”

Nielsen is already a mother to four sons from previous marriages: Raoul Meyer Jr, 23; Douglas Meyer, 25; Killian Gastineau, 28; and Julian Winding, 34.

Nielsen announced her pregnancy in May by posting photos online of herself with her hands on her stomach, revealing her family is getting larger.

- Press Association