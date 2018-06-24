Brigitte Nielsen, 54, gives birth to her fifth child

Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine on Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5lb, 9oz.

It is the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, “We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” and “it’s been a long road, and so worth it.”

Nielsen revealed her pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.

- Press Association