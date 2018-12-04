Brie Larson stars in the latest Captain Marvel trailer.

The 1990s-set film features the Oscar winner as fighter pilot-turned-superhero Carol Danvers – the first female Marvel superhero to get her own standalone movie.

It is also the first Marvel film to be helmed by a woman, and is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ Captain Marvel. In theaters March 8, 2019. pic.twitter.com/2rA2k8gDfk — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) December 4, 2018

The trailer, which was released during halftime of an NFL game on Monday, gave fans a fresh glimpse into the interplanetary battle key to the film’s plot.

It opens with Larson’s character fighting on a train with what first appears to be an old lady but is later revealed to be a member of an evil alien species called the Skrulls.

The trailer reveals Danvers made a home with the Kree – an advanced alien species – who found her near death and with no memory of her life on Earth after she crash lands on their planet.

She becomes a warrior but wants to learn more about her time on Earth.

A voiceover from Larson says: “I keep having these memories. Something in my past is the key to all of this.”

Samuel L Jackson appears in the role of a young Nick Fury while Jude Law makes a brief cameo.

The film will also feature Humans star Gemma Chan, Star Wars actor Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

US actress Larson shared the trailer on Instagram, along with the caption: “I’ll just leave this here.”

Captain Marvel will be released in UK cinemas on March 8 2019.

- Press Association