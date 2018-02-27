Brie Larson celebrates as Gemma Chan joins cast of Captain Marvel
Brie Larson has hailed the casting of Humans star Gemma Chan in Captain Marvel, saying: “The sisterhood is expanding!”
The British star will play opposite the Oscar winner in the new Marvel film, due for release in March 2019.
Chan, who starred as Madam Ya Zhou in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, will play Minn-Erva in the first Marvel film to focus on a female superhero, while Larson will play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.
She announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Very excited to be joining the MCU #CaptainMarvel,” and Larson shared the post, adding: “The sisterhood is expanding! Congrats @Gemma_Chan1.”
The sisterhood is expanding! Congrats @Gemma_Chan1 💫🌈💪 https://t.co/z2w8MOePAw— Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 27, 2018
The film will also star Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.
Chan is best known for playing a conscious robot, known as a synth, in the Channel 4 series Humans and will soon be seen on the big screen in Crazy Rich Asian and Mary Queen Of Scots.
