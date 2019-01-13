Brian McFadden will skate after Dancing On Ice fall

Brian McFadden is set to skate on Dancing On Ice on Sunday after dislocating his shoulder in a fall.

The former Westlife singer, 38, took a tumble on Saturday, partially dislocating his shoulder and damaging his rotator cuff.

However, an ITV spokesman said the star took part in the dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday evening’s programme, so was due to perform.

It was reported that McFadden also fell earlier in the week.

But he denied suggestions it had put him out of action, writing on Twitter: “Not true kids!

“I’m brand new and ready to roll!!! X.”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight at 6pm on ITV.

- Press Association

