Brian McFadden remembers Stephen Gately ahead of Dancing on Ice

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden has said he hopes he enjoys Dancing On Ice as much as his late friend, Boyzone’s Stephen Gately, did.

Gately died aged 33 in 2009 and had competed in the second series of the ITV skating spectacular in 2007. Alex Murphy (left) and Brian McFadden will skate this weekend (David Parry/PA Wire)

McFadden is part of the second group of celebrities who will skate this coming weekend, following the show’s return on Sunday which saw the first group of six celebrities perform.

The 38-year-old singer and TV presenter said: “I remember watching my old pal Stephen Gately on the show, and when I look at Stephen doing it I just saw how happy he was doing it and how much he loved doing it.

“If I could have as good a time as Stephen did doing it then I would be very happy”.

Today’s the big day ... start the car for @dancingonice Tune in 6pm and get behind us #exciting ❄️⛸❄️⛸ pic.twitter.com/6NE7Il5yfq — Ryan Sidebottom (@RyanSidebottom) January 6, 2019

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom will skate alongside his professional partner Brandee Malto in a bid to impress the judges this weekend.

He said: “People probably don’t know much about me and what I do in my private life. I love bright colours, pink is my favourite colour.

“I’m looking forward to wearing sequins and diamantes and wearing bright pink! I don’t take myself too seriously, I love a laugh and I like banter and I like playing the odd prank here and there.

“I’m really looking forward to the show, it’s an amazing show and everyone looks amazing. Dressing up and wearing tight Lycra… I can’t wait!”

Former Pussycat Dolls singer and dancer Melody Thornton said she thinks people will “pre-judge and say ‘well, she’s going to be great because all she has to do is learn to skate’ and that’s definitely not true”.

She added: “I have a very hard time with choreography, and dance does not come naturally to me. I have to work extra hard and if it looks good then great but just know I worked hard to make it happen! Carlotta Edwards (left) and Richard Blackwood are hoping to impress this weekend (David Parry/PA Wire).

EastEnders star Richard Blackwood said he wants to show himself that “age is nothing but a number!”.

He explained: “I’m 46, I want to go out there and if I am going up against people that are half my age I want to be able to give them a run for their money”.

Also skating this weekend will be Loose Women’s Saira Khan and Love Island’s Wes Nelson.

Former Neighbours star Mark Little failed to impress the judges as part of the first six celebrities skating this past weekend and will face a skate-off against a couple from next week’s show.

The other five celebrities who have already skated are Gemma Collins, Grease star Didi Conn, James Jordan, Jane Danson and former X Factor star Saara Aalto.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

