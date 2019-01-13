Brian McFadden dislocates shoulder during Dancing On Ice training

Dancing On Ice star Brian McFadden has been forced to halt training after dislocating his shoulder in a fall.

The former Westlife singer, 38, took a tumble on the ice during rehearsals yesterday, according to The Sun.

It is unclear whether he will compete tonight’s show after damaging his rotator cuff and injuring his shoulder in the fall.

It comes after McFadden reportedly suffered another fall earlier this week.

According to The Sun Online, the singer’s partner Alex Murphy said he had had a “pretty bad” fall and become “really anxious”.

McFadden later denied a fall had put him out of action, tweeting: “Not true kids! I’m brand new and ready to roll!!! X”

Not true kids! I’m brand new and ready to roll!!! X https://t.co/IYjyDK25Zf — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) January 11, 2019

Dancing on Ice airs tonight at 6pm on ITV.

- Press Association