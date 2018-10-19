Brian Gleeson among Irish actors joining Peaky Blinders cast

Actor Brian Gleeson is joining the cast of Peaky Blinders, along with a number of other Irish stars.

Gleeson will be joined by Dublin actor Emmett J Scanlan, who starred in The Fall and The Clinic, Monaghan-born Charlene McKenna who appeared in Raw and Breakfast on Pluto, and Daryl McCormack who starred in Vikings and Fair City.

They will appear alongside Cork's Cillian Murphy, who plays the main character, Tommy Shelby.

The award-winning drama series' new cast members also include Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Colin Burstead, Kate Dickie, and Cosmo Jarvis.

Gleeson said he is excited to join Steven Knight’s acclaimed crime family saga.

"Looking forward to kicking around in the mud of Northern England with an exceptional cast and crew. The scripts are wild and pertinent - a classic Peaky brew," he said.

The new cast join the previously announced returning cast members Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck and Benjamin Zephaniah.

"From Steven Knight’s writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn’t feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show," Sam Claflin said.

Series five finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

The fifth series is directed by Anthony Byrne and produced by Annie Harrison-Baxter.