Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul announces birth of first child

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has announced the birth of his first child with wife Lauren.

The US actor, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit drama series, shared the news on Instagram with a black and white picture of the baby’s foot.

My heart A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:31pm PST

He captioned the shot: “My heart.”

His wife Lauren also shared photos of the new arrival, including a picture of the newborn wrapped in a pink and blue blanket and another of her cradling the infant.

There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart. ✨🎀✨ A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:22pm PST

She captioned the posts: “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

Paul announced the couple were expecting last year with a photograph of Lauren cradling a baby bump.

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻 A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

He captioned it: “Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives.

“Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

The couple have been married since 2013.