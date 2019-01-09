Bradley Cooper overwhelmed as A Star Is Born gets seven Bafta nominations

Bradley Cooper has said it is “insane” that his film A Star Is Born has been nominated for seven Baftas.

The Hollywood star is up for both best actor and best director for the love story about a seasoned musician who discovers a struggling artist (Lady Gaga).

Gaga has been nominated for best actress, becoming the first singer to be nominated for a leading actress Bafta since Cher in 1988. Lady Gaga (PA)

A Star Is Born also has nods in the best film, adapted screenplay, original music and sound categories.

Cooper said: “Being acknowledged in all these categories from Bafta, it’s insane!

“To me, it was enough that our film has touched people in a real way, but to be recognised for everyone’s hard work including the cast, the writers and the team that worked on this film is overwhelming.

“Thank you Bafta for showering us with this wonderful gift.

“It means a lot.”

A Star Is Born will battle it out with BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book and Roma for best film, while Spike Lee, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos and Alfonso Cuaron are also in the running for the director prize.

Gaga will go up against Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis for leading actress.

Cooper joins Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan and Viggo Mortensen in the leading actor category.

The Bafta Film Awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

